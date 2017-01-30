(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 30 January B

    Air Force Radio News 30 January B

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Story: Military Deputy, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition Lieutenant General Arnold Bunch talks about the importance of technological advance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 12:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46663
    Filename: 1701/DOD_104034415.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 27

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 30 January B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DMA
    AFRN
    Technological Advancement
    Lt General Arnold Bunch

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT