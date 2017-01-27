(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 27 January 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: Airmen at Yokota Air Base, Japan continue preparations to receive fourteen C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. Also, rescue squadrons and fighter pilots team up with the Republic of Korea Air Force for exercise Pacific Thunder 17-1 at Osan Air Base, South Korea.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 27 January 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Yokota AB
    Kadena AB
    C-130
    Pilots
    Osan AB
    ROK AF
    Pacific Thunder
    AFRN

