Soldiers in Transition at Fort Benning are treated to a career expo where employers are waiting with jobs to offer and Medical Soldiers in Japan host Japanese Partners to exchange ideas.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



THE SOLDIER FOR LIFE CENTER AT FORT BENNINNG, GEORGIA HOLDS AN EVENT TO HELP SOLDIERS IN TRANSITION FIND THE BEST CIVILIAN CAREER. TRANSITION SPECIALIST, KEVIN AKER SAYS THEY ENSURE ALL THE EMPLOYERS HAVE SOMETHING TO OFFER.



"THE EMPLOYERS THAT COME HERE ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE JOB OPENINGS SO WHEN YOU COME TO OUR CONNECT EVENT, YOU'RE TALKING TO THE PERSON THAT HAS A JOB OPENING AND THAT'S READY TO HIRE AND IS LOOKING TO HIRE A VETERAN INTO THAT POSITION."



SOLDIERS HOST MEDICAL STUDENTS FROM THE JAPANESE GROUND DEFENSE FORCE TO SHARE BEST PRACTICES AND IDEAS IN THE MEDICAL FIELD. LIEUTENANT COLONEL SUSANNA STEGGLES SAYS IT HELPS STRENGTHEN THE PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN BOTH ARMIES.



"I BELIEVE THAT WE GET AN INCREASED AWARENESS ABOUT THE SERVICES THAT EACH PARTY BRINGS TO THE TABLE, AND HOW WE CAN AUGMENT EACH OTHER. I ALSO FOUND THAT THERE WAS A LOT OF GOOD QUESTIONS THAT THE PARTICIPANTS ASKED ABOUT WHY WE DO CERTAIN THINGS CERTAIN WAYS."



BE LOOKING FOR OUR NEW SHOW "SOLDIERS" PREMIERING JANUARY 31ST ON DEFENSE-TV. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.