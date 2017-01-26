(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 26 January 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: Airmen successfully load and release live bombs from an F-35 for a training exercise at Eglin, Air force Base, Florida. Also, Airmen from the Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance and Cyber communities test new capabilities at exercise Red Flag.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 26 January 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Red Flag
    F-35
    ISR
    Eglin AFB
    AETC
    AFRN
    Live munitions
    NCCT

