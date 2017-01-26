(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 26 January 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein said the U.S. must invest in nuclear deterrence capabilities and and infrastructure. Also, 280 Airmen and 15 aircraft from the Arizona Air National Guard deploy to Souda Bay, Greece, to build interoperability with the Hellenic Air Force.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 26 January 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    CSAF
    Interoperability
    Greece
    Air Guard
    Arizona
    Nuclear Deterrence
    AFRN
    General Goldfein
    Hellanic AF

