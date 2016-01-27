(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Radio Report for January 27, 2016

    Pacific Radio Report for January 27, 2016

    JAPAN

    01.26.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Marc Castaneda 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Sailors and Marines are recognized by the mayor of Yokosuka, Mayor Yuto Yoshida, for their heroic actions and soldiers team up with their Japanese counterparts for disaster preparedness.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 02:09
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for January 27, 2016, by PO3 Marc Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT