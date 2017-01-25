20170125-MM-DMA

I'm Private First Class Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

Marines assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa conducted a mission readiness exercise at Naval Station Rota, Spain, January 21st. The primary focus of the exercise was to simulate the planning and execution for Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel operations, a vital part of their mission.

(Out in the Pacific)

Marine-Wing-Support-Squadron-1-71 conducted exercise Kamo-shka Wrath 17-tac-1 at Japan Self-Defense-Force’s Haramura-Maneuver-Area in Hiroshima, Japan, January 22nd. Kamo-shka Wrath is a bi-annual, unit-level training exercise that is primarily focuses on establishing forward operating bases, enhancing technical skills and providing airfield operation services.

(Also in the news)

The Marines are sending 4 tilt-rotor-Ospreys, 5 Super-Copras, and 4 Huey-helicopters as part of the next rotation of Marines to northern Australia as the Corps continues to redistribute its forces around the Pacific. Marines will be sent on six-month rotational deployments to train with the Australian Defence Force in Darwin and elsewhere in the Northern Territory of the country.

That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.