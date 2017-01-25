Today's Story: Air Force Reserve Command released a memorandum regarding the civilian hiring freeze.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 13:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46551
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_104025582.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 25 January 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT