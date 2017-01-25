Air Force Radio News 25 January 2017 A

Today's Stories: French and US Airmen complete a firefighting confidence course in Southwest Asia. Also, new paint booths for military aircraft at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia reduce production time, work hazards, and environmental impact.
