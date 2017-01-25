(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 25 January 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: French and US Airmen complete a firefighting confidence course in Southwest Asia. Also, new paint booths for military aircraft at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia reduce production time, work hazards, and environmental impact.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 10:45
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 25 January 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Robins AFB
    Joint Training
    Environmental impact
    Coalition Partners
    AFRN
    Firefighting Confidence Course
    Paint Booths

