SrA Madison Ratley of AFN Tokyo tells members in the Kanto Plain about a World War II commemoration ceremony at Camp Zama, and give them tips on how to beat the holiday blues.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 21:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46548
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_104022987.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 161202-F-EX465-001, by SSgt Rebecca Gager, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
