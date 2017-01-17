All American Legacy Podcast Episode 1 - Birth

In August of 1917, in a sleepy Georgia outpost called Camp Gordon, a new unit forms for entry into the Great War. This inaugural episode of the All American Legacy podcast dispels some myths about the creation of the 82nd and explains the origins of our country's most celebrated unit.



Master Sgt. Patrick Malone introduces us to the All American Division while discussing how the unit got its name and where the origins of the unit's famed-Double A patch comes from. 82nd War Memorial Museum Director, John Arsen joins us to talk about the history of the patch and how it came to look the way it does.



Hosts Staff Sgt. Will Reinier and Lt. Col. Joe Buccino discuss episode one and discuss the origin of the nickname "All Americans" as well as the history behind some of the Division's early commanders.



Learn more about the 82nd Airborne Division War Memorial Museum by visiting their website at http://www.82ndairbornedivisionmuseum.com/



The All American Legacy Podcast is a joint effort by the 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs Office. Our goal is to celebrate the 100 year history of the 82nd by telling the stories of the soldiers, battles, and legacy that has shaped us into the All American Division. Join us as we work through the birth of the 82nd, through World War I, its rebirth before WWII as the 82nd Airborne Division and through today.



This show is produced by the 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs Office and hosted by Master Sgt. Patrick Malone, Lt. Col. Joe Buccino, Staff Sgt. Will Reinier, and more!



