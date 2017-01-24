Today's stories: The KC-135 Block 45 Upgrade Program reaches a milestone. Also, U.S. Airmen participate in a Subject Matter Expert Exchange with their Philippine counterparts at Clark Air Base, Philippines.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 15:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46532
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_104022578.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News B 24 January 2017, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT