    Air Force Radio News 23 January 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: Air Force student pilots complete a two week training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. Also, the first of 375,000 solar panels were installed at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 23 January 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Power
    Solar Panels
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    Seymour Johnson AFB
    Clean Energy
    AFRN
    Student Pilots

