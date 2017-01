Soldiers Radio News

President Trump attended the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball during Inauguration Day, where he addressed men and women in uniform in attendance and deployed overseas.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



PRESIDENT TRUMP ATTENDED THE SALUTE TO OUR ARMED SERVICES BALL WHERE HE PRAISED SOLDIERS DEPLOYED TO IRAQ AND AFGHANISTAN.



"I JUST WANT TO THANK YOU ON BEHALF OF MELANIA AND MYSELF AND THE FAMILY AND REALLY MILLIONS AND MILLIONS OF PEOPLE ALL OVER THE WORLD, THE JOB YOU'VE DONE IS ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE."



THE PRESIDENT WENT ON TO PRAISE THE GATHERED CROWD OF SERVICEMEMBERS BEFORE INVITING MEN AND WOMEN IN UNIFORM ONSTAGE FOR THE FIRST DANCE OF THE EVENING,



"YOU ARE GREAT, GREAT PEOPLE. I HAVE YOUR BACK. WE ARE GOING TO DO GREAT THINGS FOR OUR COUNTRY AND WE'RE NOT ONLY GOING TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, WE'RE GOING TO MAKE AMERICA GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. SO I WANT TO THANK ALL OF YOU. YOU'RE VERY, VERY SPECIAL PEOPLE."



TO LEARN MORE, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.