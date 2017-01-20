Marine Minute

Master Sergeant Alex Barros, a project officer in Marine-Corps-Systems-Command's Expeditionary-Power-Systems served as White House activities officer for the Joint-Task-Force National-Capital-Region, which was assembled to support the 58th Presidential Inauguration January 20th. More than 5,000 service members will participate in the inauguration ceremonies and other events.

Also in the news

Retired Marine Lieutenant General Martin Brandtner was laid to rest in Fernley, Nevada, January 18th. Brandtner was awarded two Navy Crosses within eight days of each other during the Vietnam War, and retired from the Marine Corps in 1993 after 33 years of service.

Also in the Corps

Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 7, Special-Purpose-Marine-Air-Ground-Task-Force Crisis-Response-Central-Command, participated in a Helicopter Support Team training exercise while being forward deployed in the Middle East, January 13th. The Marines rehearsed moving heavy equipment , which improved their ability to move large amounts of cargo, thereby enhancing their crisis response capabilities.

