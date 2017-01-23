Camp Casey shares a unique meal with neighbors, and Marines from North Carolina get a once in a life time opportunity in the heart of Tokyo.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 02:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46469
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_104007035.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Radio Report January 23, 2017, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
