    Strategic Display of Air Power

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.13.2016

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Daryn Murphy 

    American Forces Network - Osan

    In response to recent North Korean provocative actions, U.S. and Republic of Korea partners joined forces to demonstrate air capabilities over Osan Air Base. Air Force Staff Sergeant Daryn Murphy was at the air power display and shows us how the top military leaders in Korea used this opportunity to send a unified message regarding defense of the Republic of Korea and its allies.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strategic Display of Air Power, by SSgt Daryn Murphy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Korea
    Osan Air Base
    United States
    allies
    Airpower
    Republic of Korea
    SSgt Daryn Murphy

