In response to recent North Korean provocative actions, U.S. and Republic of Korea partners joined forces to demonstrate air capabilities over Osan Air Base. Air Force Staff Sergeant Daryn Murphy was at the air power display and shows us how the top military leaders in Korea used this opportunity to send a unified message regarding defense of the Republic of Korea and its allies.
|09.13.2016
|01.20.2017 01:47
|Newscasts
|46466
|1701/DOD_104006960.mp3
|00:01:22
|SSgt Daryn Murphy
|2016
|Radio News
|KR
This work, Strategic Display of Air Power, by SSgt Daryn Murphy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
