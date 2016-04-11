AFN Osan Radio Newscast by AFN Osan Broadcaster, SrA Christopher Duckworth. Newscast includes a radio news story by 51st Fighter Wing, Public Affairs Broadcaster, SrA Ameka MMoh, concerning the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, Gen. David L. Goldfien visit to Osan AB.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 01:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46462
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_104006908.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Artist
|SrA Christopher Duckworth
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Radio Newscast
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Osan Newscast_110416, by SrA Christopher Duckworth, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
