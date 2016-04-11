(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Osan Newscast_110416

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.04.2016

    Audio by Senior Airman Christopher Duckworth 

    American Forces Network - Osan

    AFN Osan Radio Newscast by AFN Osan Broadcaster, SrA Christopher Duckworth. Newscast includes a radio news story by 51st Fighter Wing, Public Affairs Broadcaster, SrA Ameka MMoh, concerning the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, Gen. David L. Goldfien visit to Osan AB.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Osan Newscast_110416, by SrA Christopher Duckworth, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Public
    Osan AB
    51st Fighter Wing
    Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force
    SrA Christopher Duckworth
    AFN Osan Radio Newscast
    AFN Osan Broadcaster
    Public Affairs Broadcaster
    SrA Ameka MMoh
    General David L. Goldfien

