    Air Force Radio News 19 January 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: A new energy flight plan, which lays out the long term vision of the Air Force mission, assurance through energy assurance, is introduced. Also, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina is selected as the preferred location to base a new MQ-9 Reaper group.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 19 January 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    MQ-9
    Assurance
    AFRN
    Energy Flight Plan

