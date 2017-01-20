(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Radio Report for 20th January, 2017

    Pacific Radio Report for 20th January, 2017

    JAPAN

    01.19.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jacob Colvin 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    F-35-B fighter jets arrive at Iwakuni, and Admiral Harry Harris Jr. spoke on the importance of our allies in the Indo-Asia Pacific at the Raisina Dialogue.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 02:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46442
    Filename: 1701/DOD_104004791.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2014
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for 20th January, 2017, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Iwakuni
    F-35-B
    AFN Pacific
    ADM Harry Harris Jr.

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT