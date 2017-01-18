Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Hill, from Waynesburg, Pa., talks to a reporter from the Observer Reporter in Waynesburg about his duties in the U.S. Navy Band and his role in the upcoming presidential inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 10:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46410
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_104002557.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:33
|Composer
|DVIDSMac12
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|WAYNESBURG, PA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Petty Officer 1st Class Timothy Hill, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT