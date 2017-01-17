Today's Stories: Members of the F-35 integrated test force at Edwards Air Force Base, California, developed a new system that could save the Air Force nearly eighty thousand dollars per test. Also, nominations are open for the 13th annual David O Cooke Excellence in Public Administration Awards.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2017 15:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46403
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_103998638.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 17 January 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT