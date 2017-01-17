(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 17 January 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: Members of the F-35 integrated test force at Edwards Air Force Base, California, developed a new system that could save the Air Force nearly eighty thousand dollars per test. Also, nominations are open for the 13th annual David O Cooke Excellence in Public Administration Awards.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 17 January 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Edwards AFB
    F-35
    Nominations
    AFRN
    David O. Cooke Award

