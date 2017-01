Soldiers Radio News

SRN011717A- Soldiers prepare to support the Presidential Inauguration and Changes to AR 60-1 allow the Army to recruit the best.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THOUSANDS OF SERVICEMEMBRS WILL BE IN WASHINGTON D.C. ON FRIDAY THE 20TH SUPPORTING THE PEACEFUL TRANSFER OF POWER DURING THE 58TH PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION. STAFF SGT ZACHARY BRIDGES A TUBA PLAYER IN THE ARMY BAND PERISHING’S OWN TALKS ABOUT THE UPCOMING EVENT.



“IM GLAD IT'LL BE AN EVENT MY FAMILY CAN SEE BACK HOME IN TEXAS, IM ALSO THANKFUL FOR THE TEACHERS THAT STARTED ME AND ILL BE THINKING OF THEM QUITE A BIT ."



RECENT CHANGES TO AR60-1 HAVE MADE RELIGIOUS ACCOMMODATIONS EASIER TO ACCESS FOR SOLDIERS. LT.COL. RANDY TAYLOR SPOKESPERSON FOR THE G1 EXPLAINS HOW THE CHANGES IN POLICY WILL ALLOW THE ARMY TO RECRUIT THE BEST TALENT, REGARDLESS OF FAITH.



“THE ARMY IS LOOKING PAST FAITH PRACTICES IF YOU CAN DO THE JOB WE HAVE A JOB IN THE ARMY FOR YOU, IF YOU WANT TO SERVE. THE PURPOSE OF THIS DIRECTIVE ALLOWS THE ARMY TO TAKE EVERY AVAILABLE QUALIFIED SOLDIER WHO WANTS TO SERVE...CAN SERVE. "



FOR STORIES LIKE THESE AND MORE GO TO ARMY.MIL.

THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS