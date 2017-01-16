(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Talking Manpower Episode 17 Part 1

    THE PENTAGON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2017

    Audio by Cory Hancock 

    U.S. Army Career Program 26

    Talking Manpower sits down with Mr. Bill Kapaku, Senior CPI Specialist at Assistant Chief of Staff for Installation Management. During the discussion Mr. Kapaku speaks his role in ACSIM and speaks about Lean Six Sigma.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talking Manpower Episode 17 Part 1, by Cory Hancock, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Civilian
    Lean Six Sigma
    Manpower
    Army
    Force Management
    ACSIM
    CP26

