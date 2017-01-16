Talking Manpower sits down with Mr. Bill Kapaku, Senior CPI Specialist at Assistant Chief of Staff for Installation Management. During the discussion Mr. Kapaku speaks his role in ACSIM and speaks about Lean Six Sigma.
Date Taken:
|01.16.2017
Date Posted:
|01.16.2017 15:07
Category:
|Newscasts
Audio ID:
|46377
Filename:
|1701/DOD_103996701.mp3
Length:
|00:06:20
Location:
|THE PENTAGON, DC, US
Hometown:
|THE PENTAGON, DC, US
Web Views:
|3
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Talking Manpower Episode 17 Part 1, by Cory Hancock, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
