(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Radio Report for January 17th and 18th 2017

    Pacific Radio Report for January 17th and 18th 2017

    JAPAN

    01.13.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jacob Colvin 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Defense Secretary Ash Carter discusses what's to come within the U.S. Pacific Command area of responsibility, and Seabees Make a difference in Cambodia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.12.2017 23:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46336
    Filename: 1701/DOD_103992265.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for January 17th and 18th 2017, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Seabees
    U.S. Pacific Command
    AFN Pacific
    Pacific Radio Report
    Defense Secretary Ash Carter

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT