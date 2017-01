Soldiers Radio News

SRN011217B- MP’s work together to help convoys cross through Europe and females have more options for hairstyles.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS FROM THE 93RD MILITARY POLICE BATTALION ARE WORKING ALONGSIDE THE GERMAN MILITARY POLICE FORCE IN GERMANY TO ASSIST THE SOLDIERS 4TH INFANTRY SOLDIERS WHO ARE CONVOYING TO POLAND. MP OFFICER 1LT HUNTER BARNETT DISCUSSES THE OPERATION



“TO ME IT SHOWS WHAT CAN BE ACCOMPLISHED WHEN AMERICAN MILITARY ASSETS WORK TOGETHER WITH THEIR ALLIES LIKE THE GERMANS, I’VE HAD MULTIPLE PEOPLE TELL ME HOW SMOOTH THIS LOOKS AND THAT’S A DIFFICULT THING TO ACCOMPLISH”



FEMALES NOW HAVE MORE OPTIONS FOR HAIRSTYLES THANKS TO RECENT CHANGES TO AR60-1. LT.COL. RANDY TAYLOR SPOKESPERSON FOR THE G1 GIVES US MORE INFORMATION ON THE NEW BRAIDS, TWISTS, AND LOCKS OPTION.



“AS PART OF THE NEW STANDARD EACH BRAID CORN ROLL TWIST OR LOCK WILL NEED TO BE UNIFORM IN DIMENSION AND DIAMETER CAN BE NO GREATER THAN 1 1/2 INCH AND SHOULD PRESENT A NEAT PROFESSIONAL AND WELL GROOMED APPEARANCE "



THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.