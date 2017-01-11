Today's Stories: On Facebook, Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein says the new tattoo policy will open a wider door for talented folks to join and serve. Also on Facebook, Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James says the changes to medical accessions policies are part of an effort to attract and retain as many qualified Airmen as possible.
This work, Air Force Radio News 11 January 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
