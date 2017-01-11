(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 11 January 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: On Facebook, Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein says the new tattoo policy will open a wider door for talented folks to join and serve. Also on Facebook, Secretary of the Air Force Deborah Lee James says the changes to medical accessions policies are part of an effort to attract and retain as many qualified Airmen as possible.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017 15:52
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 11 January 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    SECAF
    CSAF
    Facebook
    Deborah Lee James
    AFRN
    General Goldfein
    Tatto Policy
    Medical Accessions

