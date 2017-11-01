(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Jonathan Sullivan - The Enterprise Ledger

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2017

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Jonathan Sullivan, from Enterprise, Ala., talks to a reporter with The Enterprise Ledger about his role in the upcoming presidential inauguration.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 01.11.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Jonathan Sullivan - The Enterprise Ledger, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Ala.
    presidential inauguration
    coast guard
    Enterprise
    inauguration2017
    The Enterprise Ledger
    Jonathan Sullivan

