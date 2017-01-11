(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Radio Report for January 11, 2017

    Pacific Radio Report for January 11, 2017

    JAPAN

    01.10.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jacob Colvin 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    U.S. and Japan celebrate new traditions, and Defense Secretary Ash Carter bids farewell to the Armed Forces.

    Stories include U.S. Army Japan's participation in First Jump and The Armed Forces Farewell Tribute to Defense Secretary Ash Carter.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.10.2017 00:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46271
    Filename: 1701/DOD_103985783.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2014
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for January 11, 2017, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN.
    Pacific
    Ash Carter
    First Jump

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT