    Air Force Radio News 9 January 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    01.09.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: The Air Force Wounded Warrior program is hosting a Warrior CARE event at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, to promote mental and physical wellness for wounded, ill, and injured service members. Also, the last KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft returned to MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, after evacuating during Hurricane Matthew.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2017
    Date Posted: 01.09.2017 15:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 9 January 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Charleston
    Wounded Warrior
    KC-135
    MacDill AFB
    AFRN
    Hurricane Matthew
    JB San Antonio-Randolph

