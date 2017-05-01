Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

MV-22 instructor pilot Major Casey Nelson received the 2015 Daedalian Exceptional Pilot Award January 4th, at Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma for his extraordinary display of courage and leadership during humanitarian assistance disaster relief operations in earthquake stricken Nepal.

(Overseas)

The Marine Corps' crisis-response-task-force for Africa, was called upon to evacuate an injured special-operations-troop from Libya. The crisis-response-force, which includes some 800 Marines, is capable of executing tactical-recovery-of-aircraft-and-personnel missions, and other quick-response-efforts on the African continent.

(Also happening in the Corps)

Veteran Angus Hardie "Jay" Jamerson died Tuesday at the age of 89 in Georgia. Jamerson, along with other Marines, received the Congressional Gold Medal for being the first black U.S. Marines in segregated military during World War II.

That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.