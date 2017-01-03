(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 03 January 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    01.03.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: Staff Sergeant August O'Neill, a pararescueman, is training to get back to the mission after losing his leg from an injury in combat. Also, ISIL strikes are continuing this new year in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 03 January 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Syria
    Iraq
    Pararescueman
    Combat Injury
    ISIL
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    AFRN

