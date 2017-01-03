(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 03 January 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    01.03.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: An Air Force marching band performed during the 128th Rose Parade. Also, Airmen deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar restored a New Year's Eve ball to help ring in the new year..

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 03 January 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

