    "A Salute to the Troops: A Veteran's Day Special with Nelly."

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    11.11.2016

    Audio by Senior Airman Christopher Duckworth 

    American Forces Network - Osan

    AFN Osan Morning DJ, SrA Christopher Duckworth and American rapper, Nelly talks about the importance of Veteran's Day.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "A Salute to the Troops: A Veteran's Day Special with Nelly.", by SrA Christopher Duckworth, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Morning DJ
    AFN Osan
    Nelly
    Cornell Iral Haynes Jr.
    SrA Christopher Duckworth
    American rapper

