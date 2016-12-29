(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 29 December 2016 A

    UNITED STATES

    12.29.2016

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: The Air Force is rolling out a new program for civilian Airmen in April. Also, Airmen from Beale Air Force Base, California donated toys and food to help families in need over the holidays.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2016
    Date Posted: 12.29.2016 14:18
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 29 December 2016 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

