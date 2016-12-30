(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 30 December 2016 A

    UNITED STATES

    12.29.2016

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: Active duty enlisted Airmen interested in nursing can apply for the Nurse Enlisted or the Direct Enlisted Commissioning Programs from now through January 27th. Also, AFTV Radio has released their latest episode of BLUE: Generation STEM to their YouTube page.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 30 December 2016 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

