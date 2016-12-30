Today's Stories: Active duty enlisted Airmen interested in nursing can apply for the Nurse Enlisted or the Direct Enlisted Commissioning Programs from now through January 27th. Also, AFTV Radio has released their latest episode of BLUE: Generation STEM to their YouTube page.
This work, Air Force Radio News 30 December 2016 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
