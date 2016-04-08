(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    160803-OKI-SAPRWALK-RADIO

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.04.2016

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Tory Cusimano 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    While progress has been made in the battle against sexual assault, there were still 6,083 reported in the department of defense last year. For victims of sexual assault, where does the road to recovery begin? Air Force Staff Sergeant Tory Cusimano takes us to an event that's a step in the right direction.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2016
    Date Posted: 12.27.2016 21:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46120
    Filename: 1612/DOD_103969537.mp3
    Length: 00:01:07
    Year 2016
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 160803-OKI-SAPRWALK-RADIO, by SSgt Tory Cusimano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    AFN Okinawa

