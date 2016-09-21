(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2016.09.21 KTN Burgess Eagle Morning Show

    GERMANY

    09.21.2016

    Audio by Senior Airman Ben Burgess 

    American Forces Network Superstation Sembach

    Defense Media Awards Submission
    Audio Entertainment Program, Category: AIEP
    AFN Kaiserslautern
    Eagle Morning Show
    September 21, 2016
    Producer: SrA Ben Burgess

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2016.09.21 KTN Burgess Eagle Morning Show, by SrA Ben Burgess, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

