Defense Media Awards Submission
Audio Entertainment Program, Category: AIEP
AFN Kaiserslautern
Eagle Morning Show
September 21, 2016
Producer: SrA Ben Burgess
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2016 07:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46096
|Filename:
|1612/DOD_103965931.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:17
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2016.09.21 KTN Burgess Eagle Morning Show, by SrA Ben Burgess, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT