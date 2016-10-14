Date Taken: 10.14.2016 Date Posted: 12.22.2016 21:56 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 46077 Filename: 1612/DOD_103965015.mp3 Length: 00:02:12 Year 2016 Location: OKINAWA, JP

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, AFN Okinawa Audio Newscast 14 Oct 2016, by SSgt Tory Cusimano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.