(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 21 December 2016 B

    Air Force Radio News 21 December 2016 B

    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2016

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: Dyess Air Force Base, Texas is assisting Joint Inter-Agency Task Force South's Mission to detect and monitor illicit drug trafficking in Latin America. Also, Airmen from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska teamed up with soldiers from Fort Wain-Wright, Alaska, for exercises During Rapid Alaska Airlift Week.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2016
    Date Posted: 12.21.2016 11:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46020
    Filename: 1612/DOD_103962027.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 43

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 21 December 2016 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    C-17
    Alaska
    Deploy
    Latin America
    Dyess AFB
    Soldiers
    Drug Trafficking
    Eilson AFB
    Joint Interagency Task Force South
    9th Bomb Squadron
    Rapid Alaska Airlift Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT