    Guerrero Audio Entertainment Program

    BRU, BELGIUM

    10.31.2016

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brycen Guerrero 

    American Forces Network Superstation Sembach

    AFN Benelux Halloween Morning Show 0700 Hour.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2016
    Date Posted: 12.21.2016 06:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 45996
    Filename: 1612/DOD_103961496.mp3
    Length: 00:12:17
    Artist A1C Brycen Guerrero
    Year 2016
    Genre Entertainment
    Location: BRU, BE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guerrero Audio Entertainment Program, by A1C Brycen Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Halloween
    Media Awards
    Benelux

